Conmed (CNMD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Conmed (CNMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $316.7 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $318.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +6.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Conmed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $183.20 million compared to the $176.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $133.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
  • Net Sales- Orthopedic Surgery: $130.50 million versus $118.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Net Sales- General Surgery: $186.20 million compared to the $194.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Single-use Products: $270.80 million versus $263.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Capital Products: $45.90 million compared to the $55.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
Shares of Conmed have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

