Trupanion (TRUP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Trupanion (TRUP - Free Report) reported $327.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322.18 million, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trupanion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other Business: $108.47 million compared to the $104.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription Business: $218.99 million versus $217.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.
  • Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP): $1.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.71 million.
  • Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP): $30.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.10 million.
Shares of Trupanion have returned +29.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

