Roku (ROKU) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Roku (ROKU - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 16.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$2.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.35, the EPS surprise was +82.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Streaming Households: 85.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85.65 million.
  • ARPU: $41.10 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.51.
  • Streaming Hours: 32 billion versus 31.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Devices: $154 million compared to the $155.15 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Platform: $908.20 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $862.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
  • Gross Profit- Platform: $491.80 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $460.51 million.
  • Gross Profit- Devices: -$11.70 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -$16.13 million.
Shares of Roku have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

