Compared to Estimates, Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) reported $601 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $592.28 million, representing a surprise of +1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Sales- North America: $319.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Geographic Sales- Western Europe: $109.30 million versus $119.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change. Geographic Sales- Emerging markets: $140.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $124.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%. Geographic Sales- Other developed markets: $31.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- North America: $165.30 million versus $170.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Emerging markets: $31.40 million compared to the $23.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Other developed markets: $21.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Emerging markets: $109.50 million compared to the $100.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- North America: $154.20 million versus $153.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Western Europe: $24.10 million versus $21.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Sales- Equipment & Consumables: $219.30 million compared to the $206.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies: $381.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $389.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%. View all Key Company Metrics for Envista here>>>
Shares of Envista have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
