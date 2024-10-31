Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $562.2 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.02, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $561.24 million, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs): 4.33 billion versus 4.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs): 4.5 billion versus 4.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon: 2.69 $/gal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7 $/gal.
  • Total system statistics - Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM): 12.35 cents compared to the 12.76 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Scheduled service statistics - Load factor: 85.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 84.3%.
  • Total system statistics - ASMs per gallon of fuel: 82 compared to the 81 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Scheduled service statistics - Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 3.7 billion compared to the 3.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total system statistics - Passengers: 4,256,249 versus 4,196,846 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Scheduled service statistics - Average fare - scheduled service: $51.92 compared to the $58.09 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger: $488.99 million compared to the $493.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts: $20.56 million compared to the $17.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Third party products: $39.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allegiant Travel here>>>

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise