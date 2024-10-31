Back to top

EPR Properties (EPR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) reported $148.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.4 million, representing a surprise of +1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EPR Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $148.68 million compared to the $146.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income: $14.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%.
  • Revenue- Other income: $17.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.53 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.71.
Shares of EPR Properties have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

