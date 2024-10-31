Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Columbia Sportswear (COLM - Free Report) reported $931.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $946.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was +14.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada: $83.70 million versus $93.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.7% change.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $141.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States: $571.30 million compared to the $599.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP): $135 million compared to the $123 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Sportswear here>>>

Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

