CF (CF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, CF Industries (CF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +47.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Sales volume by product - Granular Urea: 1,177 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,120.62 KTon.
- Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $226 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $213.74.
- Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea: $330 compared to the $318.57 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): 1,799 KTon versus 1,718.98 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
- Tons of product sold - Total: 4,797 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,567.48 KTon.
- Sales volume by product - Ammonia: 948 KTon compared to the 680.2 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia: $372 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345.17.
- Net Sales- Ammonia: $353 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $231.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50.2%.
- Net Sales- Granular Urea: $388 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $358.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
- Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $406 million compared to the $368.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate): $106 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $98.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.
- Net Sales- Other: $117 million compared to the $130.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.
Shares of CF have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.