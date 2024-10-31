Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI - Free Report) reported $582.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $570.52 million, representing a surprise of +2.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Compass Diversified Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Branded Consumer - 5.11: $21.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.07 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Branded Consumer - BOA: $17.07 million versus $19.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Branded Consumer - Ergobaby: $1.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.08 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Branded Consumer-Lugano: $50.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.17 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Niche Industrial - Sterno: $12.23 million versus $12.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Branded Consumer - Velocity Outdoor: $3.06 million compared to the $2.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Niche Industrial - Altor Solutions: $10.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.45 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Niche Industrial - Arnold Magnetics: $8.64 million compared to the $6.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Branded Consumer-PrimaLoft: $4.05 million versus $7.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

