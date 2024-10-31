Back to top

Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) reported $9.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.06 billion, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Starbucks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales - North America - Sales Growth: -6% compared to the -5.7% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Total Stores: 40,199 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 40,278.
  • Comparable Store Sales - International - Sales Growth: -9% compared to the -7.4% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -7% versus -6.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- North America: $6.69 billion versus $6.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- International: $1.42 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Licensed stores- International: $456.10 million versus $463.58 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Licensed stores- North America: $673.40 million versus $679.19 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Company-operated stores: $7.44 billion compared to the $7.45 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Licensed stores: $1.13 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $502.40 million versus $498.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- Channel Development: $465.40 million compared to the $479.45 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Starbucks here>>>

Shares of Starbucks have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

