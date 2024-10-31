Back to top

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $276.03 million, up 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $261.64 million, representing a surprise of +5.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Omega Healthcare Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $227.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Revenues- Real estate tax and ground lease income: $3.71 million compared to the $3.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Miscellaneous income: $4.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +281.3%.
  • Revenues- Non-real estate loans interest income: $6.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Revenues- Real estate loans interest income: $33.62 million versus $31.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35% change.
  • Diluted- Net income (loss): $0.42 compared to the $0.38 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

