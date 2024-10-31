Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Farmland Partners (FPI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Farmland Partners (FPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.32 million, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.88 million, representing a surprise of +12.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Farmland Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Rental income: $9.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Operating Revenues- Other revenue: $0.95 million compared to the $1.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.3% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Crop sales: $2.62 million versus $1.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +221.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.02 versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$0.04.
View all Key Company Metrics for Farmland Partners here>>>

Shares of Farmland Partners have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise