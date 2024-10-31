Imax (
Imax (IMAX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Imax (IMAX - Free Report) reported $91.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94.16 million, representing a surprise of -2.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +59.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Imax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total IMAX System installations: 49 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 34.
- Revenues- Technology Products and Services: $57.97 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $58.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
- Revenues- Content Solutions: $30.13 million versus $31.70 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.8% change.
- Revenues- All other: $3.35 million versus $3.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
- Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Rentals: $16.03 million versus $17.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.3% change.
- Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- Maintenance: $15.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
- Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Sales: $24.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.2%.
- Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- Finance Income: $2.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%.
- Revenues- Content Solutions Revenue- Film Remastering and Distribution: $26.69 million versus $28.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.2% change.
- Revenues- Content Solutions Revenue- Other Content Solutions: $3.44 million compared to the $3 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +98.6% year over year.
- Gross Margin- Content solutions: $16.45 million compared to the $18.10 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Gross Margin- All Other: $2.61 million compared to the $3.08 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Imax have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.