Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Veris (VRE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Veris Residential (VRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $68.18 million, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to -$0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +41.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Veris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other income: $1.25 million compared to the $1.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Real estate services: $0.79 million compared to the $0.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.10 compared to the -$0.10 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Veris here>>>

Shares of Veris have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise