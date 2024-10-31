Back to top

WillScot (WSC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

WillScot (WSC - Free Report) reported $601.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $620.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was -20.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WillScot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Leasing and services revenue- leasing: $455.58 million compared to the $474.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
  • Leasing and services revenue- Delivery and installation: $114.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Sale- Rental units: $13.24 million compared to the $16.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Sale- New units: $17.85 billion compared to the $20.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +175675.5% year over year.
  • Total Leasing and Services Revenue: $570.34 million versus $582.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of WillScot have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

