Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Employers Holdings (EIG) Q3 Earnings

Employers Holdings (EIG - Free Report) reported $224 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $225.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Employers Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss and LAE Ratio: 63.9% versus 64.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 100.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 100.4%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $26.60 million compared to the $26.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $186.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $198.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
Shares of Employers Holdings have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

