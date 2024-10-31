Equinix (
Equinix (EQIX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Equinix (EQIX - Free Report) reported $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $9.05 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.70.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Equinix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Americas - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity: 144,300 versus 147,433 estimated by three analysts on average.
- EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity: 136,900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 128,092.
- Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity: 88,200 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80,442.
- Asia - Pacific - Cabinet Billing: 65,600 compared to the 66,281 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $743 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $744.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
- Geographic Revenues- Americas: $958 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $981.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
- Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific: $500 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $476.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
- Geographic Revenues- Americas- Non-recurring: $44 million versus $48.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
- Revenue- Recurring revenues: $2.06 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
- Revenue- Non-recurring revenues: $142 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $128.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%.
- Revenue- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure: $118 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $120.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
- Revenue- Recurring revenues- Interconnection: $384 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $381.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
Shares of Equinix have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.