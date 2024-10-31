Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) reported $125.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hercules Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fee Income: $6.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.66 million.
  • Total interest and dividend income: $119.05 million versus $120.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Interest and dividend income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $115.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.31 million.
  • Interest and dividend income- Control investments: $3.49 million compared to the $3.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $6.16 million versus $5.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hercules Capital have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

