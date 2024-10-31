Back to top

American Well (AMWL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) reported revenue of $61.05 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.87, compared to -$4.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.06 million, representing a surprise of -1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$3.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Well performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Platform subscription: $26.23 million versus $27.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $7.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Revenue- Visits: $27.47 million compared to the $28.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
Shares of American Well have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

