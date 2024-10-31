Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI - Free Report) reported revenue of $47.04 million, down 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +24.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apollo Commerical Finance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue from real estate owned operations: $24.53 million compared to the $28.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income- Interest income from subordinate loans and other lending assets: $1.21 million versus $0.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income- Interest income from commercial mortgage loans: $179.92 million versus $175.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Commerical Finance here>>>

Shares of Apollo Commerical Finance have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

