Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Watts Water (WTS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Watts Water (WTS - Free Report) reported $543.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $2.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $538.83 million, representing a surprise of +0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $107.30 million compared to the $106.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $400 million compared to the $397.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- APMEA: $36.30 million versus $34.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Watts Water here>>>

Shares of Watts Water have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise