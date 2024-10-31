Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kite Realty Group (KRG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kite Realty Group (KRG - Free Report) reported $207.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.39 million, representing a surprise of -1.49%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kite Realty Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $204.93 million versus $207.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Revenue- Minimum rent: $151.40 million compared to the $162.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Tenant recoveries: $40.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.42 million.
  • Revenue- Fee income: $0.46 million compared to the $1.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -57% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.08 compared to the $0.07 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kite Realty Group here>>>

Shares of Kite Realty Group have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise