Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SPX Technologies (SPXC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $483.7 million, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $500.23 million, representing a surprise of -3.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SPX Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Detection & Measurement: $148.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $151.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.
  • Revenues- HVAC: $335.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $348.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
  • Segment Income- Detection & Measurement: $33.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.80 million.
  • Segment Income- HVAC: $80 million versus $81.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for SPX Technologies here>>>

Shares of SPX Technologies have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise