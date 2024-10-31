Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Redwood Trust (RWT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Redwood Trust (RWT - Free Report) reported $25.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.5%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.96 million, representing a surprise of -1.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Redwood Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest income: $25.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $26.06 million.
  • Non-interest income (loss)- Residential consumer mortgage banking activities, net: $26.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.16 million.
  • Non-interest income (loss)- Other income, net: $6 million versus $5.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income (loss)- Residential investor mortgage banking activities, net: $12.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.59 million.
  • Non-interest income (loss)- Investment fair value changes, net: -$12.20 million compared to the $20.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Redwood Trust here>>>

Shares of Redwood Trust have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

