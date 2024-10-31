Back to top

Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Green Brick Partners (GRBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $523.66 million, up 25% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.98, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $540.01 million, representing a surprise of -3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Green Brick Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New homes delivered: 956 compared to the 900 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog units: 809 versus 777 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Active selling communities at end of period: 106 versus 105 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net new home orders: 877 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 853.
  • Revenues- Land and lots revenue: $0.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -73.8%.
  • Revenues- Residential units revenue: $522.86 million compared to the $536.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year.
Shares of Green Brick Partners have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

