Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Credit Acceptance (CACC - Free Report) reported revenue of $550.3 million, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.35, compared to $5.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542.46 million, representing a surprise of +1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Credit Acceptance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Finance charges: $507.60 million compared to the $500.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other income: $25.10 million versus $17.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change.
  • Revenue- Premiums earned: $25.10 million versus $23.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
Shares of Credit Acceptance have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

