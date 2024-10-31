Back to top

Universal Display (OLED) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Universal Display Corp. (OLED - Free Report) reported $161.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.45 million, representing a surprise of -3.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Universal Display performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Material sales: $83.43 million compared to the $95.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Contract research services: $3.61 million compared to the $4.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Royalty and license fees: $74.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.5%.
Shares of Universal Display have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

