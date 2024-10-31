Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $2.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 billion, representing a surprise of -0.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beacon Roofing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products: 2.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2%.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Complementary building products: 17.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.2%.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products: 9.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.7%.
  • Net sales- Residential roofing products: $1.40 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Net sales- Complementary building products: $628.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $611.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
  • Net sales- Non-residential roofing products: $739 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $744.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
Shares of Beacon Roofing have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

