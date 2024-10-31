Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $84.79 million, up 63.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +345.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Riot Platforms, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Bitcoin Mining: $67.49 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $80.50 million.
  • Revenue- Engineering: $12.64 million compared to the $12.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $4.66 million versus $3.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Riot Platforms, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Riot Platforms, Inc. have returned +53.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise