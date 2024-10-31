Back to top

Markel Group (MKL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Markel Group (MKL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.69 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $17.34, compared to $16.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion, representing a surprise of -1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $21.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Markel Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss Ratio - Total: 61.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62.2%.
  • Combined Ratio: 96.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 96.3%.
  • Underwriting Expenses Ratio: 35.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 34.1%.
  • Operating revenues- Earned premiums: $2.11 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Net investment income: $235.48 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $228.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Insurance: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance: $250.68 million compared to the $262.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
Shares of Markel Group have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

