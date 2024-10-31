Back to top

Axos Financial (AX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported revenue of $320.66 million, up 30.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $299.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +8.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 5.2% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 46% compared to the 46.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $22.60 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.81 billion.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $176.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.54 million.
  • Total Non-performing Assets: $177.41 million versus $144.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $292.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $266.31 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $28.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.94 million.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $0.45 million versus $2.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Banking and service fees: $8.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.53 million.
  • Prepayment penalty fee income: $0.54 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Axos Financial have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

