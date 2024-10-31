Compared to Estimates, Bausch (BHC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Bausch Health (
BHC Quick Quote BHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.51 billion, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43 billion, representing a surprise of +3.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues: $1.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Revenues- Total Bausch Health (excl. B+L): $1.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues- Diversified Products: $269 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $248.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenues- Solta Medical: $112 million versus $99.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.9% change. Revenues- International: $291 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $280.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues- Salix: $642 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $590.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Revenues- Product sales: $2.48 billion compared to the $2.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues: $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Vision Care: $684 million versus $686.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Surgical: $206 million compared to the $213.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year. Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals: $306 million compared to the $312.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +75.9% year over year.
Shares of Bausch have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Compared to Estimates, Bausch (BHC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

