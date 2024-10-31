Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Blackbaud (BLKB) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) reported revenue of $286.73 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was -5.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Blackbaud performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Recurring: $280.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Revenue- One-time services and other: $6.71 million compared to the $6.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.
  • Recurring Revenue- Contractual recurring: $194.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $202.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Recurring Revenue- Transactional recurring: $85.22 million compared to the $85.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
Shares of Blackbaud have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

