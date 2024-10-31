Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Kimco Realty (KIM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Kimco Realty (KIM - Free Report) reported $507.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $500.29 million, representing a surprise of +1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kimco Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pro-rata portfolio occupancy: 96.4% versus 96.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Management and other fee income: $4.76 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
  • Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net: $502.88 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $493.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share- Diluted: $0.19 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.17.
Shares of Kimco Realty have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

