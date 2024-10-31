Back to top

Marcus (MCS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Marcus (MCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $232.67 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.69 million, representing a surprise of +9.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +69.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marcus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rooms: $40.02 million versus $39.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $22.28 million versus $22.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Revenues- Theatre concessions: $62.12 million compared to the $50.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Theatre admissions: $68.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
Shares of Marcus have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

