Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) reported revenue of $465.79 million, up 60% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $429.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +1.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FTAI Aviation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Aerospace products revenue: $303.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +183.4%.
  • Revenues- Aviation Leasing: $152.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.94 million.
  • Revenues- Asset sales revenue: $34.95 million compared to the $60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $10.06 million versus $12.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$6.20 million versus -$5.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Aerospace Products: $101.80 million compared to the $90.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Aviation Leasing: $136.40 million compared to the $134.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for FTAI Aviation here>>>

Shares of FTAI Aviation have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise