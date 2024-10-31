Back to top

Linde (LIN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Linde (LIN - Free Report) reported $8.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $3.94 for the same period compares to $3.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.38 billion, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Linde performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- EMEA: $2.11 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Sales- APAC: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Sales- Other: $300 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $321.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
  • Sales- Americas: $3.62 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Sales- Engineering: $611 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $554.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%.
Shares of Linde have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

