Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Huntington Ingalls (HII) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Huntington Ingalls (HII - Free Report) reported $2.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $2.56 for the same period compares to $3.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of -4.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntington Ingalls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies: $709 million compared to the $653.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$34.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News: $1.41 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls: $664 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $742.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls: $49 million compared to the $75.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies: $33 million compared to the $16.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News: $15 million versus $100.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Ingalls here>>>

Shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise