Idexx (IDXX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Idexx Laboratories (
IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) reported revenue of $975.54 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.80, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $979.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.69, the EPS surprise was +4.09%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Idexx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Gross Profit - CAG: 61% versus 60.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit - Other: 49.9% versus 45.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit - LPD: 50.5% versus 53.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit - Water: 69.3% compared to the 69.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States: $604.17 million compared to the $611.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International: $287.82 million versus $282.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenue- LPD- International: $23.43 million versus $24.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change. Revenue- Water- International: $23.49 million versus $22.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG): $891.99 million versus $896.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenue- Other: $4.40 million versus $4.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD): $28.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Revenue- Water: $50.16 million versus $48.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Idexx here>>>
Shares of Idexx have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
