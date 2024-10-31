Back to top

International Paper (IP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, International Paper (IP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.69 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +83.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Paper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers: $710 million compared to the $720.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Industrial Packaging: $3.93 billion versus $3.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment: $50 million versus $88.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50.5% change.
  • Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers: $40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.76 million.
  • Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging: $197 million compared to the $142.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of International Paper have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

