Compared to Estimates, Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.25, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Generac Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $1.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $969.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $166.70 million compared to the $194.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Residential products: $722.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $687.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%.
  • Revenue- Other: $122.82 million versus $126.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Revenue- Commercial & industrial products: $327.96 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $348.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%.
Shares of Generac Holdings have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

