Merck (MRK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Merck (
MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.66 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.55 billion, representing a surprise of +0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S. $339 million versus $309.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change. Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International: $2.93 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change. Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - U.S. $15 million compared to the $35.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65.1% year over year. Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S. $161 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Sales- Oncology- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza: $337 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $346.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Sales- Oncology- Keytruda: $7.43 billion versus $7.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change. Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa: $64 million versus $59.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change. Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima: $251 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $275.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion: $420 million versus $411.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Sales- Animal health: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Sales- Immunology- Simponi: $189 million compared to the $165.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Sales- Vaccines- RotaTeq: $193 million versus $161.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Merck here>>>
Shares of Merck have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Merck (MRK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Merck (MRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.66 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.55 billion, representing a surprise of +0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Merck here>>>
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S. $339 million versus $309.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change.
- Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International: $2.93 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
- Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - U.S. $15 million compared to the $35.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65.1% year over year.
- Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S. $161 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
- Sales- Oncology- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza: $337 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $346.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
- Sales- Oncology- Keytruda: $7.43 billion versus $7.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa: $64 million versus $59.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.
- Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima: $251 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $275.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
- Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion: $420 million versus $411.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
- Sales- Animal health: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
- Sales- Immunology- Simponi: $189 million compared to the $165.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
- Sales- Vaccines- RotaTeq: $193 million versus $161.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
Shares of Merck have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.