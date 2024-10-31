Back to top

Wesco International (WCC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) reported $5.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. EPS of $3.58 for the same period compares to $4.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.46 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wesco International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions: $1.96 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$119.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$125.14 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- UBS: $156.50 million versus $173.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CSS: $175.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $156.53 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- EES: $186.30 million compared to the $197.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Wesco International have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

