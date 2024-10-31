Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Parker-Hannifin (PH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.9 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.20, compared to $5.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91 billion, representing a surprise of -0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aerospace Systems: $1.45 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International: $1.36 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America: $2.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America: $532 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $542.03 million.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems: $403 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $358 million.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International: $327 million compared to the $322.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Parker-Hannifin here>>>

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise