Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MarineMax (HZO) Q4 Earnings

MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) reported $563.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $572.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MarineMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales growth [%]: -5% compared to the -5.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Retail Operations: $562.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $589.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
  • Revenue- Elimination of intersegment revenue: -$29.77 million compared to the -$36.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product Manufacturing: $30.38 million versus $41.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47% change.
Shares of MarineMax have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

