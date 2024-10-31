Hyatt Hotels (
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>
- Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels: 10,296 versus 10,540 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Worldwide Hyatt - Brand properties - Rooms: 326,845 compared to the 330,145 average estimate based on three analysts.
- RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $146.18 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.20.
- ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $201.75 compared to the $205.17 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $287 million versus $255.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.
- Revenues- Distribution and destination management: $221 million versus $222.32 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
- Other revenues: $13 million compared to the $39.63 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -83.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Management and franchise fees: $268 million versus $280.24 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
- Revenues- Contra: -$27 million compared to the -$13.67 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +125% year over year.
- Revenues - Net fees: $241 million compared to the $266.57 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenues for reimbursed costs: $867 million compared to the $856.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
- Revenues- Management, franchise, and other fees- Franchise fees: $119 million versus $125.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.