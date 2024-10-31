Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Xylem (XYL) Q3 Earnings

Xylem (XYL - Free Report) reported $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion, representing a surprise of -3.31%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xylem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Water Solutions and Services: $576 million versus $607.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Applied Water: $447 million versus $449.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
  • Revenue- Water Infrastructure: $623 million compared to the $637.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions: $458 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $479.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure: $111 million compared to the $115.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water: $73 million versus $74.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Water Solutions and Services: $94 million compared to the $97.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate and other: -$10 million compared to the -$16.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions: $82 million versus $87.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Xylem have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

