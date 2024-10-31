Back to top

Roblox (RBLX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.4%. EPS of -$0.37 for the same period compares to -$0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.38, the EPS surprise was +2.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Bookings: $1.13 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs): 88.9 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 84.56 million.
  • Total Hours Engaged: 20.7 billion compared to the 19.37 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Roblox have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

