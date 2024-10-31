Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q3 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson (WTW - Free Report) reported $2.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $2.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.68, the EPS surprise was +9.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Willis Towers Watson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Risk and Broking: $940 million versus $935.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Revenue- Segment Revenue: $2.27 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other: $15 million versus $23.60 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.3% change.
  • Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking: $170 million versus $147.09 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $329 million compared to the $317.80 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

