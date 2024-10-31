Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Uber (UBER) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported $11.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11 billion, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +192.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Bookings - Total: $40.97 billion compared to the $41.19 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts.
  • Gross Bookings - Delivery: $18.66 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $18.52 billion.
  • Gross Bookings - Mobility: $21 billion versus $21.43 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Gross Bookings - Freight: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs): 161 versus 161 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Trips: 2,868 versus 2,920 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue Margin - Delivery: 18% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 18.2%.
  • Revenue Margin - Mobility: 26% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.6%.
  • Revenue- Mobility: $6.41 billion compared to the $6.32 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Freight: $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $3.47 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Uber here>>>

Shares of Uber have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

